Ceremonial motorcade route for slain marshal includes I-81, Route 322

This Aug. 16, 2006, photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher David Hill, shot to death early Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, while serving an arrest warrant inside a home in Harrisburg, Pa. Law enforcement officials were on the first floor handcuffing a woman they were seeking to arrest when authorities say Kevin Sturgis, of Philadelphia, began firing from the second floor. The gunman was fatally shot as he later ran out the front door, again firing at police, U.S. Attorney Dave Freed said. (U.S. Marshals Service via AP)

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – A ceremonial motorcade for fallen Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill will follow a route that includes Interstate 81.

The motorcade will depart from the Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home, at 2100 Linglestown Road in Harrisburg, at approximately 12 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

The motorcade will then take the following route to a public memorial service at Giant Center in Hershey.

  • Route 39
  • Route 322 East
  • I-81 North
  • Exit 77
  • Right at End Of Ramp Route 39 South
  • Cross Over Hershey Park Drive
  • Enter Onto Giant Center Property

The memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. Thousands of law enforcement officers and emergency responders are expected to attend.

Hill, an 11-year-veteran of the U.S. Marshals Service, was fatally shot Thursday morning while serving an arrest warrant in Harrisburg with a fugitive task force. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Authorities said the task force had arrested 30-year-old Shayla Pierce, who was wanted for terroristic threats and related charges, at her home in the 1800 block of Mulberry Street. A man in the home, 31-year-old Kevin Sturgis, opened fire on the officers and was shot and killed.

Sturgis, of Philadelphia, had active warrants from his hometown. The Dauphin County Coroner’s office said Wednesday that he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Officer Kyle Pitts, a York City police officer and member of the task force, was shot and injured in the attack. He was released from a hospital Wednesday morning.

Harrisburg police Officer Jeffery Cook was struck in the chest by gunfire. A ballistic vest stopped the bullet from injuring him.

