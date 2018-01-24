Ceremonial motorcade route for slain marshal includes I-81, Route 322

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – A ceremonial motorcade for fallen Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill will follow a route that includes Interstate 81.

The motorcade will depart from the Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home, at 2100 Linglestown Road in Harrisburg, at approximately 12 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

The motorcade will then take the following route to a public memorial service at Giant Center in Hershey.

Route 39

Route 322 East

I-81 North

Exit 77

Right at End Of Ramp Route 39 South

Cross Over Hershey Park Drive

Enter Onto Giant Center Property

The memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. Thousands of law enforcement officers and emergency responders are expected to attend.

Hill, an 11-year-veteran of the U.S. Marshals Service, was fatally shot Thursday morning while serving an arrest warrant in Harrisburg with a fugitive task force. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Authorities said the task force had arrested 30-year-old Shayla Pierce, who was wanted for terroristic threats and related charges, at her home in the 1800 block of Mulberry Street. A man in the home, 31-year-old Kevin Sturgis, opened fire on the officers and was shot and killed.

Sturgis, of Philadelphia, had active warrants from his hometown. The Dauphin County Coroner’s office said Wednesday that he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Officer Kyle Pitts, a York City police officer and member of the task force, was shot and injured in the attack. He was released from a hospital Wednesday morning.

Harrisburg police Officer Jeffery Cook was struck in the chest by gunfire. A ballistic vest stopped the bullet from injuring him.