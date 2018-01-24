Bill Cosby is hitting the town; legal experts see a strategy

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bill Cosby is suddenly out and about in his hometown of Philadelphia in what legal experts say appears to be an effort by the comedian to rebuild his good-guy image ahead of his retrial on sexual assault charges in the spring.

In the past two weeks, the 80-year-old Cosby emerged from a long period of near-seclusion to have dinner with friends at a restaurant and gave his first comedy performance in more than two years. Cosby’s publicists turned both nights into media spectacles, inviting reporters and cameras.

Legal experts say Cosby’s team appears to be trying to influence potential jurors for his April 2 retrial.

Cosby’s spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, denies that and says the former TV star is just living his life.