‘You are not alone’ campaign aims to help sexual assault victims

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – “You are not alone” is a simple phrase, but Natalie Fletcher says it’s very powerful when it comes to continuing the conversation about sexual assault.

“One of my ideas was to do a campaign to let people know they are not alone because sexual assault is such an isolating experience,” said Fletcher, a sexual assault counselor at the YWCA in Lancaster.

Fletcher said she got an idea before a resurgence in the #MeToo movement.

“With all this attention, it’s like this is our moment,” she said. “We have to make it count. We have to do something with it. We have to make it last.”

Fletcher said she sees victims of sexual assault every day in her office. She’s now asking people, not necessarily survivors, to send videos and photos for Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April. The YWCA plans to put the videos on their Facebook page to let survivors know they are not alone.

“It’s something that can be so invalidating to go through so much of this process,” Fletcher said. “People question you, they don’t believe you, they trip you up, they try to silence you. Just hearing you are not alone can make you feel like you have a lifeline.”

Fletcher said they are looking for the videos before Feb. 28.

You can send the videos to nfletcher@ywcalancaster.org.