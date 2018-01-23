York man gets same sentence as brother in fatal park shooting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A city man will serve up to nine years in prison for a 2016 shooting that left one man dead and two others wounded.

Bradley Koehler, 18, pleaded guilty Monday to voluntary manslaughter and was ordered to serve four-and-a-half to nine years in prison, according to court records.

Koehler was 16 years old when he and his brother Brady started shooting during an April 10 fight in Girard Park, killing 25-year-old Wayne Weedon Jr.

Two teens claimed Brady Koehler and another teen robbed them during a marijuana deal, and both sides brought in other people for a fight at the park.

Brady Koehler, 23, received the same sentence last May. He also pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

