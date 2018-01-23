Structurally-deficient Route 74 bridge replacement begins Monday

By Published:

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Roadwork will begin on Monday, January 29, to replace a structurally-deficient bridge in York County.

The bridge is part of Route 74, which is Carlisle Road. It crosses Little Conewago Creek at the Dover and West Manchester Township line.

“We’ll close down half of this bridge and restrict traffic to two 11-foot lanes, remove half of the bridge, and replace it in stages,” said Mike Crochunis, a PennDOT spokesperson.

21,000 vehicles use the bridge every day. You can still drive that way during construction, but traffic will be slow-going for more than a year.

Crews will put stones in the creek to prevent debris from getting stuck.

“Any debris that would come up against the structure right now would then rest on the stones so that our maintenance crews could then retrieve it at a later date so it’s not hitting the bridge pier,” Crochunis said.

Work on the 69-year old bridge could last through April of next year.

 

