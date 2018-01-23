Reed to stay GOP leader during US House run, lawmakers say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s House Majority Leader Dave Reed is telling fellow House Republicans that he won’t run again for his seat and plans instead to run for Congress to succeed U.S. Rep. Bill Shuster in southwestern Pennsylvania.

House Republicans say Reed also told them during a closed-door meeting Monday that he’ll remain in the job of majority leader the rest of the year. Reed told Republican Party officials last week that he’ll run for Congress, but he hasn’t made an official announcement or said publicly whether he’s made up his mind.

The 39-year-old Reed’s been in office since 2003 and majority leader for three years. The 9th District is solidly Republican and Reed could face a crowded GOP primary.

Shuster is stepping down after holding the seat since 2001.