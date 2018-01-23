Police ID man dead after Hummelstown fire

By Published:

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A 24-year-old man set fire to his home then fatally shot himself, police said.

Hummelstown police have identified the man as Paul “PJ” Reed Jr.

Reed was found dead in a second-floor bedroom after the fire Friday morning in the 200 block of North Duke Street. The fire was contained to the second floor.

The Dauphin County coroner’s office determined the cause of death was a single gunshot wound and the manner of death was suicide.

A state police deputy fire marshal determined the origin of the fire was arson set by the deceased, police said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s