Police ID man dead after Hummelstown fire

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A 24-year-old man set fire to his home then fatally shot himself, police said.

Hummelstown police have identified the man as Paul “PJ” Reed Jr.

Reed was found dead in a second-floor bedroom after the fire Friday morning in the 200 block of North Duke Street. The fire was contained to the second floor.

The Dauphin County coroner’s office determined the cause of death was a single gunshot wound and the manner of death was suicide.

A state police deputy fire marshal determined the origin of the fire was arson set by the deceased, police said.