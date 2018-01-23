Pennsylvania says flu activity increased last week

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health says 15 additional flu-associated deaths were reported last week as flu activity increased across the state.

About 8,000 new cases were reported, with the highest activity in the southwest part of the state.

More than 25,000 people in the state have been sickened by flu since the beginning of October. Flu-associated deaths total 47.

The Health Department said the numbers represent only a fraction of flu illnesses since most people do not go to a doctor.