Pennsylvania says flu activity increased last week

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health says 15 additional flu-associated deaths were reported last week as flu activity increased across the state.

About 8,000 new cases were reported, with the highest activity in the southwest part of the state.

More than 25,000 people in the state have been sickened by flu since the beginning of October. Flu-associated deaths total 47.

The Health Department said the numbers represent only a fraction of flu illnesses since most people do not go to a doctor.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s