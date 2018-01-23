Panel OKs bills to reduce state legislature

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A House committee has approved a pair of bills to reduce the size of the Pennsylvania legislature.

House Bill 153 would amend the state constitution to reduce the size of the House from 203 members to 151.

House Bill 253 would do the same and reduce seats in the Senate from 50 to 38.

Both proposals were reported out of the State Government Committee on Monday by 14-10 votes. Both now go to the full House.

Constitutional amendments must be approved by the House and Senate in consecutive sessions. Pennsylvania voters make the final decision on a ballot referendum.

The language in House Bill 153 passed both chambers last session. House Majority Leader Dave Reed (R-Indiana) said the question could be on the November ballot if the measure gets final approval by July.

House Bill 253 has not previously passed the House or Senate.