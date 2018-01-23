MPR: Allegations against Keillor far beyond single touch

JEFF BAENEN and DOUG GLASS, Associated Press Published:
Garrison Keillor
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2014 file photo, Garrison Keillor talks with Daily Circuit host Tom Weber in the studios at Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul, Minn. The president of Minnesota Public Radio has told employees the decision to cut business ties with former "A Prairie Home Companion" host Keillor resulted from "multiple allegations" that covered an extended period of time. Jon McTaggart held an off-the-record meeting with employees Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, a week after Keillor's dismissal was announced. (Jeffrey Thompson/Minnesota Public Radio via AP, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Public Radio is providing additional detail of allegations of sexual harassment against humorist Garrison Keillor.

MPR says Keillor was accused by one woman of dozens of sexually inappropriate incidents over several years, including requests for sexual contact and explicit sexual communications and touching. MPR says the woman detailed the allegations in a 12-page letter that included excerpts of emails and written messages.

The MPR statement disputes Keillor’s assertion in November that MPR terminated its relationship with him over a single incident in which he touched a woman’s bare back.

Keillor did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. He has said in recent weeks he was in negotiations with MPR over separating the two sides’ business interests.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s