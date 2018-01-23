Manheim man dies after crash on Route 72

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – A 92-year-old man has died after a crash Sunday night near Manheim.

Paul Rochford, 92, of Manheim, was driving a 2016 Dodge Caravan that struck a parked car and overturned in the 400 block of South Main Street, or Route 72, in Penn Township.

He died Monday evening at a hospital as the result of the injuries he sustained in the crash, Northern Lancaster County Regional police said.

Rochford and his passenger, 82-year-old Shirley Parmer, were entrapped in the minivan after the crash. Parmer also was taken to a hospital for care of injuries.

Three parked vehicles were damaged.