Hempfield School Board approves controversial easement

HEMPFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) — A full house packed the Hempfield School Board meeting hall Tuesday night. Many parents expressed their concerns about approving a cell tower being built behind the Roherstown Elementary School. Some said that there is research that supports that cell towers pose health risks to those who live or work near cell towers.

Lisa Shaw’s children graduated from the district. She said the cell tower is not a good fit for the district. “We have very little open space remaining in the community,” said Shaw, “With all the concerns and uncertainties, its just something that we should move past.”

The board voted 8-1 in favor of the easement that will allow Verizon to build the 100 foot tower. Stacey Gregory says she was disappointed with the decision. “They were probably told behind closed doors that this will cost a lot of money,” said Gregory, “It seems they were told to make the smart legal choice, is what this all boiled down to.”

Many board members talked openly about their decision, including Charles Merris who voted in favor of the easement. “I spent a lot of time doing research,” said Merris, ‘I am confident that our students and faculty will be safe.”