Heavy rain this morning, windy and colder later today

Yesterday warmed into the 50s for the third straight day and today could mark four. The spring-like weather comes at a price though…some rain. Expect heavy rain to last through the morning commute and it could turn gusty too as a cold front barrels through. Rainfall totals across the region should be around a half inch to an inch through noon. Temperatures today will top off in the 50s for many backyards but start to fall this afternoon once the cold front clears. Winds will pick up too and could gust over 30 mph at times. Skies will clear this afternoon behind the front, and tonight will bring partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions with temperatures tumbling all the way down to 30 degrees early tomorrow!

Tomorrow and Thursday will continue to be chilly and breezy with some sunshine. Highs both days will remain in the 30s. Friday also bring some sun as temperatures get a boost into the 40s for the afternoon. Saturday will be mild with increasing clouds and the next shot at some rain looks to come next Sunday into Monday. This pattern of several mild/damp days followed by several cold days will last through the rest of January. For now, there is no snow in the extended forecast. Be alert this morning with the heavy rain!