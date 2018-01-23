Harrisburg man waives hearing in murders of 2 stepsisters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 22-year-old Harrisburg man charged in the killings of two stepsisters has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Jeremiah D. Battle is charged with first-degree murder in the Nov. 9 beatings and shootings of 16-year-old Kaliah Dearing and 24-year-old Natasha Harner.

By waiving the hearing, Battle does not admit guilt but concedes prosecutors have enough evidence for trial.

A formal arraignment in Dauphin County Court is scheduled for March 29.

Battle also waived his right to a hearing on charges of burglary, for breaking into the victims’ home in the 2200 block of Logan Street, and tampering with evidence. Investigators say he disposed of the gun he used for the killings.

He remains in Dauphin County Prison without bail.