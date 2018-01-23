Harrisburg man waives hearing in murders of 2 stepsisters

By Published:
Jeremiah Battle (Dauphin County Prison)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 22-year-old Harrisburg man charged in the killings of two stepsisters has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Jeremiah D. Battle is charged with first-degree murder in the Nov. 9 beatings and shootings of 16-year-old Kaliah Dearing and 24-year-old Natasha Harner.

By waiving the hearing, Battle does not admit guilt but concedes prosecutors have enough evidence for trial.

A formal arraignment in Dauphin County Court is scheduled for March 29.

Battle also waived his right to a hearing on charges of burglary, for breaking into the victims’ home in the 2200 block of Logan Street, and tampering with evidence. Investigators say he disposed of the gun he used for the killings.

He remains in Dauphin County Prison without bail.

Kaliah Dearing, left, and Natasha Harner (submitted)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s