Groups to rally for recreational marijuana at state Capitol

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Groups calling for the legalization of recreational marijuana will rally Tuesday morning at the state Capitol.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania, Keystone Cannabis Coalition, and NORML will rally at 10 a.m.

Supporters say legalizing marijuana would save taxpayers more than $70 million by stopping possession arrests, and there would be more than $300 million in new tax revenue.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf isn’t sold on the idea. He says there should be further study of the eight states that have legalized recreational marijuana.

