Governor: 1 dead, others wounded in Kentucky school shooting

Associated Press Published: Updated:

BENTON, Ky. (AP) — One person was killed and others were wounded Tuesday morning in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky, authorities said.

It happened at Marshall County High School in southwest Kentucky, Gov. Matt Bevin said in a tweet.

A shooting suspect was in custody, Bevin said and police later said the school, which was on lockdown, had been secured.

The FBI said it was working with state and local law enforcement in responding to the shooting.

The community is about 120 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

