GoFundMe for wounded police officer quickly reaches goal

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York police officer shot and wounded in Harrisburg while serving an arrest warrant with a U.S. Marshals task force is getting a much-needed boost from the community.

A GoFundMe page was created Tuesday for Officer Kyle Pitts. In just four hours, the fundraiser reached its goal of $5,000.

All additional monies will go to the family of Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill, who was killed while serving the warrant Thursday morning in the 1800 block of Mulberry Street.

The task force was looking for 30-year-old Shayla Pierce, wanted by Harrisburg police for terroristic threats and related charges. Investigators said Pierce was in handcuffs when a man in her home, 31-year-old Kevin Sturgis, opened fire on the team. The officers returned fire and killed Sturgis.

Pitts, a 10-year veteran of the York City Police Department, remained in stable condition at a Harrisburg area hospital this week.

A public memorial service will be held Thursday for Hill, an 11-year-veteran of the U.S. Marshals Service. The service at Giant Center in Hershey begins at 1 p.m.

Thousands of law enforcement officers and emergency responders are expected to attend.

Online: GoFundMe for Officer Kyle Pitts