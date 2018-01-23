Flood warning issued for Swatara Creek at Harper Tavern

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Swatara Creek at Harper Tavern in Lebanon County.

The warning is in effect until this evening or until the warning is canceled.

The weather service said at 11 a.m., the creek stage was 7.8 feet and rising quickly. Flood stage is 9.0 feet.

The Swatara Creek is forecast to rise above the flood stage at Harper Tavern by this afternoon, crest between 9 and 10 feet early this afternoon, and fall below flood stage late this afternoon.

Minor flooding is forecast.

At 10 feet, the weather service says high water isolates several houses.

