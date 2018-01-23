Flood warning for Swatara Creek near Hershey

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the Swatara Creek near Hershey.

The warning is in effect from this evening to Wednesday afternoon, or until the warning is canceled.

The weather service said at 2 p.m., the stage was 6.2 feet. Flood stage is 7.0 feet.

The Swatara Creek is forecast to rise above flood stage by this evening and crest near 7.5 feet by after midnight, then fall below flood stage by tomorrow morning.

Minor flooding is forecast.

The weather service said at 8.0 feet, the north bank overflows and several roads are affected.

