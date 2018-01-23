Couple reports robbery at Harrisburg shopping plaza

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An elderly couple told police they were robbed in their car at the Uptown Plaza shopping center Monday afternoon.

The couple was about to leave the parking lot when the unknown robber climbed into the back seat. They said he claimed to have a gun and ordered them to drive, city police said in a news release.

When the male victim did not drive off, the robber grabbed the woman’s purse and ran toward Division and Jefferson streets, police said.

The couple was not injured. They said the suspect was about 40 years old, 5’10” tall, and 170 pounds with a medium build. He was wearing a fluorescent orange knit beanie, a light gray sweat jacket, and faded blue jeans.

Police said the victim’s purse was recovered later during an unrelated call.