Couple reports robbery at Harrisburg shopping plaza

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An elderly couple told police they were robbed in their car at the Uptown Plaza shopping center Monday afternoon.

The couple was about to leave the parking lot when the unknown robber climbed into the back seat. They said he claimed to have a gun and ordered them to drive, city police said in a news release.

When the male victim did not drive off, the robber grabbed the woman’s purse and ran toward Division and Jefferson streets, police said.

The couple was not injured. They said the suspect was about 40 years old, 5’10” tall, and 170 pounds with a medium build. He was wearing a fluorescent orange knit beanie, a light gray sweat jacket, and faded blue jeans.

Police said the victim’s purse was recovered later during an unrelated call.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s