College stops granting off-campus housing

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM)- Students at Dickinson College will no longer be able to apply for off-campus housing starting this fall.

The college says they have always had a 4-year residency requirement but have waived it for the past 20 years due to enrollment numbers. In the past, the college has not been able to keep up with the growing number of students enrolling in the school but with the addition of a new residence hall coming this fall, they will now be able to house all of their students.

The unnamed residence hall will house over 120 students and is located on High Street right in the center of campus.

Students were told in November that they would no longer be able to apply for housing off-campus as Seniors anymore. The school’s decision has been a hot button topic on campus since the decision was made.

The college says this will increase student involvement in campus life. Students say this takes away a valuable “real-life” experience.

The residence hall cost the school 19 million dollars and was paid for by tax-exempt bonds.