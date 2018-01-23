Cedar Cliff Mini-THON: For The Kids!

Mini-THON raises money to help conquer childhood cancer through Four Diamonds.

Four Diamonds funds research to conquer childhood cancer and also makes sure families of children with cancer treated at Penn State Children’s Hospital in Hershey never see a bill. They cover 100% of medical expenses related to cancer not covered by insurance.

Today, we’re chatting with some Cedar Cliff students about this extraordinary event and what they need from you to make it all possible.

*Interested in being a corporate sponsor? Email faculty advisor Kathy Young to request an informational packet at KYoung@WSSD.K12.PA.US