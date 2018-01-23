Bridge contractor admits dumping chemicals in river

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A contractor has admitted to dumping chemicals and other pollutants into the Susquehanna River during work on the George Wade Bridge.

Andrew Manganas, 60, of Canonsburg, and his company, Panthera Painting, pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court.

Panthera Painting was awarded a contract to sandblast and paint the structural steel of the bridge that carries Interstate 81 over the river during a restoration project from 2011 to 2013.

Manganas admitted he directed Panthera workers to discharge sandblasting materials, waste paint, and metal into the river instead of collecting the waste for recycling or disposal.

He also pleaded guilty to theft from union plans and wire fraud.

U.S. Attorney David Freed said workers on the bridge project received two checks, one for regular hours and a separate “per diem” check for overtime that did not properly deduct taxes and remittances owed to the workers’ unions.

By under-reporting wages paid, Freed said Manganas defrauded federal agencies paying for the bridge work, and by failing to properly remit wages to the unions, he effectively stole money from the workers and the union.

He will be sentenced at a later date.