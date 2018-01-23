Big donation helps local “Bigs In Blue” mentor program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Walmart Foundation gave a $30,000 donation to help the Big Brothers, Big Sisters’ “Bigs In Blue” program. It partners local police officers with students facing adversity to foster stability and long-term success.

Nine officers from the Swatara Township Police Department take part in Lawnton and Tri-Community Elementary Schools. The officers go into the schools and spend time with their “littles” from hitting the basketball court to playing games.

Chief Darrell Reider says the program really helps to change the lives of the kids who participate. “You see the progression. Some of the kids that started in the program had some minor disciplinary issues and we talk about that. We talk about trying to overcome those types of problems with healing and coping strategies, and different ways to handle things,” said Reider.

Andrew Simms is a Co-Manager for Walmart and says The Walmart Foundation is proud to help make the community better and stronger. “We are just honored to be here to assist with police officers helping our community,” said Simms.

Big Brothers, Big Sisters and Swatara Township Police say they are grateful to The Walmart Foundation since the “Bigs In Blue” program relies on grants from community partners, and also to the school district for allowing them in the schools.