Skeletal remains found near Shippensburg

WHTM Staff Published:

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Cumberland County Coroner’s Office is investigating the discovery of human skeletal remains near Shippensburg.

The remains were found over the weekend behind the Walmart store, in the 100 block of South Conestoga Drive, Coroner Charley Hall said.

Investigators have not identified the remains, and they have not yet determined how the person died.

Forensic experts from Mercyhurst College were expected to inspect the remains on Monday. Experts from the college in Erie assisted in a similar investigation last year.

