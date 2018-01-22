Sentencing slated in stabbing at Pennsylvania high school

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) – Sentencing is scheduled Monday for a man who pleaded guilty to stabbing 20 fellow students and a security guard at his suburban Pittsburgh high school more three years ago.

Twenty-year-old Alex Hribal pleaded guilty in October to 21 counts each of attempted homicide and aggravated assault, plus a weapons charge. Westmoreland County District Attorney John Peck has said he is seeking a 30- to 60-year term.

Hribal was 16 when he used two eight-inch kitchen knives to stab and slash his way through the hallways of Franklin Regional High School in Murrysville before classes began on April 9, 2014.

Four students were critically injured at the school about 15 miles east of Pittsburgh, including one who required a liver transplant. All survived and have since recovered.