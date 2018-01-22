Public memorial service set for slain deputy marshal

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – A public memorial service will be held Thursday for a deputy U.S. marshal who was shot and killed while serving an arrest warrant in Harrisburg.

The memorial service for Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill will be held at Giant Center in Hershey, beginning at 1 p.m., according to his obituary.

Hill was shot and killed while serving an arrest warrant with the agency’s Fugitive Task Force early Thursday.

Ofc. Kyle Pitts, a 10-year veteran of the York City Police Department serving on the task force, was shot and wounded. He remained in stable condition at a Harrisburg area hospital on Sunday, the police department said.

Officers returned fire and killed the gunman, 31-year-old Kevin Sturgis, a Philadelphia man with two active warrants.

The task force was serving an arrest warrant on 30-year-old Shayla Pierce, who was wanted by Harrisburg police for terroristic threats and related charges.

Authorities said Sturgis opened fire on task force members after they entered Pierce’s home in the 1800 block of Mulberry Street and placed her in handcuffs.