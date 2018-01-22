Prosecutors drop bid for 1 trial for 2 charged in teen death

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Sara Packer, left, and Jacob Sullivan (Bucks County District Attorney's Office)

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Prosecutors have withdrawn a motion to try a man and woman together in the rape and killing of her 14-year-old adopted daughter in Pennsylvania.

An attorney for 43-year-old Sara Packer said after Monday’s hearing that the ruling means that absent a guilty plea there will be two homicide trials in the death of Grace Packer.

The judge will rule later on a defense request to bar prosecutors from using statements by 44-year-old Jacob Sullivan.

Bucks County prosecutors allege that Packer watched Sullivan act out a rape-murder fantasy in July 2016. They allege the couple stored the girl’s body in cat litter for months, then dumped it in a remote area where hunters found it.

Prosecutors have said they plan to seek the death penalty against Sullivan and possibly against Packer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s