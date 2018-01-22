Pothole repairs underway along Interstate 83, Route 30

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Drivers who commute along two major roadways in York County may want to allow some extra time as PennDOT crews make pothole repairs this week.

Some sections of Route 30 and Interstate 83 will be down to one lane, so you’ll want to allow some extra time.

Crews will work from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The freeze-thaw cycle has created many potholes, and crews are able to fix them now with the warmer weather.

Repairs took place on Route 30 between North Hills Road and the Susquehanna River on Monday, January 22, and crews will work between Kenneth Road and Route 462 on Tuesday, January 23.

Crews will work along I-83 Monday through Thursday, January 22 to 25. Northbound I-83 repairs will happen between Exit 4 and Exit 16 and on southbound I-83 between Exit 28 and Exit 16.

“It’s important that we take care of these pot holes for the roadway to make sure we’re taking care of the road and also for safety reasons. We want to take care of everything we can to make the roads safe for the public,” said Gary Ishman, York County PennDOT assistant maintenance manager.

PennDOT asks you to slow down when you drive through these areas so crews can safely repair the road.