Pothole repairs planned in I-83 construction zone

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Work to repair potholes on Interstate 83 in York County this week could cause significant traffic backups.

The work is scheduled Wednesday, Thursday and Friday – from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – in the construction zone between exits 19 and 16.

PennDOT spokesman Greg Penny said the project contractor will mill the existing pavement to remove the top layer of asphalt then pave a new layer of blacktop.

Both directions of I-83, northbound and southbound, will be milled and repaved.

The work will start in the southbound lanes on Wednesday.