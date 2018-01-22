Police investigating theft of thrift-store donations

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for two people who stole donations from a Goodwill store.

Security cameras caught a man and a woman taking the items from the store on South State Street.

“After loading some of that merchandise they left and returned about 10 minutes later and did it again,” Ephrata police Lt. Thomas Shumaker said.

Shumaker said the pair took between $200 and $700 worth of donations on Friday.

Police believe the criminals got away in a dark-colored sedan, and they’re amazed at how quickly the pair repeated the crime.

“I have not seen a 10-minute back offense like we have in this instance,” Shumaker said.

A Goodwill spokeswoman said donations typically are kept in secured areas. She said people looking to donate items should not be concerned.

Neville McDonald, who was shopping at the store on Monday, said he was bummed to learn about the incident.

“It’s just sad,” he said.

Anyone with information about the thefts can call Ephrata police at 717-733-8611.