PA Auto Show 2018 to run January 25-28 at Farm Show Complex

The 2018 PA Auto Show will be held January 25-28, 2018 at the PA Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

Whether you are shopping for a new car or truck, interested in motorcycles or muscle cars, or just want to see the hottest cars all in one place, the PA Auto Show is designed to satisfy your vehicle needs. Browse used vehicles from area new car dealerships in the Certified Pre-Owned Showcase. Visitors may enter for a chance to win a vehicle valued at over $25,000.

Saturday and Sunday, children can enjoy bounce houses, face painting and games, as well as a photo opportunity with an eight-foot tall Transformer. We will also have movie vehicles on display each day of the show.

Tickets are $10 at the door, $8 if purchased in advance online at www.autoshowharrisburg.com