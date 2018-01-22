Nurse practitioner wasn’t sure wife was pregnant when he used abortion drug, police

WHTM Staff Published:
Ibrahim Beidari (Dauphin County Prison)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man charged with the attempted murder of his wife’s unborn baby told police he was “just trying to stop something from progressing,” according to charging documents.

Ibrahim Beidari, 33, of West Hanover Township, said he didn’t know for certain his wife was pregnant but had suspicions when he vaginally inserted the abortion drug Misoprostol without her knowledge or consent during intercourse, the criminal complaint states.

Beidari’s wife was treated at a hospital for bleeding and pain associated with the drug. She told police she learned she was 12 weeks pregnant during an OB-GYN visit seven days earlier but had not yet told her husband.

The expected survival of the fetus remains unknown, police wrote in the complaint.

Beidari is employed as a nurse practitioner. He also is charged with aggravated assault of an unborn child, simple assault, and reckless endangerment.

He was placed in Dauphin County Prison on $250,000 bail pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 1.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s