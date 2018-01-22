Memorial set for fallen U.S. marshal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill will be honored by motorcade and a memorial service on Thursday.

The public memorial will be held at Giant Center in Hershey at 1 p.m.

Thousands of first responders from across the country are expected to attend to give a final salute.

Hill was shot and killed last Thursday while serving an arrest warrant in the Allison Hill section of Harrisburg.

He is survived by a wife and two children. The family lives in Conewago Township.

Midstate hotels are accepting donations and offering discounted rates for officers traveling to Hill’s funeral. If you want to take part, you can call and ask for the front desk (not reservations). Donations are anonymous.

