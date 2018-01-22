Man arrested for assaulting nurse at hospital

By Published:
Charles Denny (Harrisburg Bureau of Police)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man was arrested after he assaulted a nurse at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg hospital, police said

Charles Denny, 44, is charged with aggravated assault on medical staff.

Police said Denny was receiving medical treatment for a head injury on Thursday when he exited his room and began causing a disturbance in the hallway. When the nurse directed Denny back to his room, he began yelling and became physical.

The sustained a number of injuries including a cut on the forehead and shoulder and scratches across an eye and arm.

