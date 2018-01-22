Lebanon Valley Council on the Arts: The Burns Supper

The Lebanon Valley Council on the Arts supports and promotes local artists. They host exhibitions, promote theater, music, and dance performances.

The Burns Supper is a celebration of the life and works of the Scottish poet Robert (Robbie) Burns, held on a date close to his birthday January 25th. People of Scottish heritage have taken the format for the party all over the world. Highlights of the party include “The Address to The Haggis”, “The Toasts to the Lassies” the reply “Toast to the Laddies”, and the final singing of “Auld Lang Syne.”

We’ll chat with a bag piper to learn more about this cultural event.