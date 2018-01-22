Lancaster man charged in 2 police chases

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A city man was arrested after leading officers on two pursuits Sunday, police said.

Dylan Quinones, 21, is charged with two counts of fleeing and eluding, various traffic offenses, and a firearms offense. Police said a .32 caliber revolver was found in the car he was driving.

An officer initially tried to pull over Quinones for a stop sign violation in the 600 block of South Christian Street. A brief pursuit was ended after he drove the wrong way in the 500 block of Woodward Street, police said in a news release.

Officers later spotted the vehicle, a tan Ford Taurus, in the 300 block of South Prince Street and attempted to pull over the driver after he failed to stop for a stop sign at Mill and Conestoga streets.

Quinones fled from officers through the southwest and southeast sections of the city. He ultimately stopped in the 800 block of South Lime Street, police said.

Quinones was placed in Lancaster County Prison on $100,000 bail.