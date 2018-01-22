Justices throw out Pennsylvania congressional map

By Published:
A map of Pennsylvania's 18 congressional districts following the 2012 redistricting.
A map of Pennsylvania's 18 congressional districts.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s highest court says the state’s map of 18 congressional districts is unconstitutional.

In a 4-3 decision announced Monday, the state Supreme Court said the Congressional Redistricting Act of 2011 “clearly, plainly and palpably violates the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

The court prohibited further use of the map in elections, commencing with the upcoming May 15 primary.

The state legislature has until Feb. 19 to draw new districts.

The justices held arguments in the case last week.

