Hurricane victims offered “one-stop-shop” for resources

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens of families displaced by Hurricane Maria are rebuilding their lives in Pennsylvania.

To help them find the resources to do it, state agencies and community groups are offering a resource fair throughout the month of January. The first stop was on Monday at Harrisburg’s Latino Hispanic American Community Center.

Vendors offered information about how to apply for housing, sign up for school and get a driver’s license. Free health screenings were also done on-site. Gloria Vazquez Merrick, executive director of the Latino Hispanic American Community Center, says the number one fear of an evacuee is whether or not they will find stability.

“A lot of them come here and they’re homeless. Homeless meaning…living in someone’s basement, a sister’s home, grandparent’s home. They want stability back,” said Vazquez Merrick.

The resource fair continues its tour next week and will visit areas where the highest concentration of evacuees are moving in, including Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lebanon and Reading.

Tour stops include:

Tuesday, Jan. 23 – Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley Community Room, 1337 E. Fifth St., Bethlehem

Wednesday, Jan. 24 – Casa Guadalupe Center, 218 N. Second St., Allentown

Monday, Jan. 29 – San Juan Bautista Church Cafeteria, 425 S. Duke St., Lancaster

Tuesday, Jan. 30 – Lebanon Campus of Harrisburg Area Community College, 725 Cumberland St., Lebanon

Wednesday, Jan. 31 – Daniel Torres Hispanic Center, 501 Washington St., Reading

E-mail nbristolco@pa.gov to learn more about the events.

The Red Cross is still accepting donations for hurricane victims – click here to learn more.