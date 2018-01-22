How the Government Shutdown is impacting midsate residents

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s day three of the government shutdown.

Lawmakers worked late into the night Sunday to hammer out a deal to re-open the government but came up empty-handed.

The latest plan is a short-term fix to fund the government through February 8th with a promise to deal with immigration.

But Democrats insist any funding deal must protect the so-called dreamers, those 800,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. The Senate will vote at noon Monday on that measure to fund the government for three weeks. At this hour, it’s unclear whether enough Democrats will be on board to advance the measure.

At 12:01 Saturday morning the government shut down after lawmakers unsuccessfully came to an agreement on how to handle funding moving forward.

There have been 12 shutdowns in the last thirty years. How does it directly impact you?

First and foremost national security will not be compromised. The Department of Defense said just because Congress can’t agree on finances doesn’t stop operations in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria.

However many thousands of federal employees are without pay. During the last government shut down in 2013 800,000 federal employees went without pay or work for more than two weeks, reimbursed when the government reopened.

Of the 12 shutdowns in the last three decades, the longest one was 21 days, the shortest, a single day.

Now on Day 3 of the shutdown staffing at most federally funded agencies are cut to a fraction of normal levels including the National Safety Transportation Board, FEMA and the Department of Education.

Meanwhile, salaries for congress members continue, ironically they’re exempt from furlough.

You’ll still get your mail and social security checks.

The CDC says they will struggle to continue supporting their seasonal influenza program.

The Army Heritage and Education Center in Carlisle is closed today due to the shutdown.

Unlike past shutdowns, national parks like Gettysburg National Military Park will stay open, although access to certain areas and certain programs may be restricted or canceled.

According to their website, the Smithsonian Museums and National Zoo remain open today despite the possibility of shutting down at any time.

