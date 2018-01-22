Greencastle man dies in motorcycle crash

GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Franklin County man died after a motorcycle crashed into an SUV in Antrim Township on Sunday.

Zachary M. Wolf, 26, of Greencastle, collided with a 2006 Chevrolet HHR as it made a left turn on Williamsport Pike, about 310 feet north of Shanks Church Road, around 8:50 p.m., state police in Chambersburg said.

Both vehicles were southbound on Williamsport Pike. Wolf was approaching the Chevrolet from behind when for an unknown reason he crossed into the northbound lane and struck the SUV on the driver side rear fender, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was not injured.