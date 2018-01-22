Greencastle man dies in motorcycle crash

By Published:

GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Franklin County man died after a motorcycle crashed into an SUV in Antrim Township on Sunday.

Zachary M. Wolf, 26, of Greencastle, collided with a 2006 Chevrolet HHR as it made a left turn on Williamsport Pike, about 310 feet north of Shanks Church Road, around 8:50 p.m., state police in Chambersburg said.

Both vehicles were southbound on Williamsport Pike. Wolf was approaching the Chevrolet from behind when for an unknown reason he crossed into the northbound lane and struck the SUV on the driver side rear fender, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was not injured.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s