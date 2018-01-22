Eagles merchandise flying off the shelves

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Following the Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship win, sporting goods stores in the Midstate were stocked with new merchandise.

“We had people at the door at 10 o’clock and phone calls beyond belief at 10 o’clock. We couldn’t even keep up with the phones, that’s how busy it was,” said Dan Rhone, a Bleacher Bums store manager.

Bleacher Bums has locations in York, Harrisburg, and Camp Hill. They expect each store will see hundreds of fans flock in for their special NFC Championship T-shirt.

The store was expecting three shipments on Monday and will continue to get more merchandise leading up to the Super Bowl.

“This is amazing for business. It’s like the Steelers when they made it to the Super Bowls, it would always help our business. And with the Eagles being so long ago, 2004, it’s been so long for them, this is going to be amazing for us,” Rhone said.

The stores also have New England Patriots merchandise.