Dreary today, heavy rain likely tomorrow morning

Flood Watch Update: A Flood Watch remains in effect through this afternoon for York and Lancaster Counties for areas south of York Haven along the Susquehanna River. Water levels this morning at Marietta are just below 46 feet, which is 3 feet shy of minor flood stage. Ice jams are unpredictable and while the water should continue to slowly recede, we will continue to monitor the latest reports coming in. In the meantime, minor flooding in these areas is possible through this afternoon. We will continue to monitor this, but as things stand now, the Flood Watch should be allowed to expire on time this afternoon.

Today will be a dreary Monday with plenty of clouds and some stray showers and drizzle. It will be mild, however, with highs around 50 degrees. A warm front moving through will bring those mild temperatures with it along with some drizzle and even some fog at times. Most places should stay dry today, however, as the main event won’t occur until early tomorrow. Tonight will bring more clouds with rain developing after midnight. Lows will fall into the lower to mid 40s. Tomorrow will start with heavy rain. A cold front will move across the Commonwealth early tomorrow morning and pack a bit of a punch. Temperatures will be in the 50s for the first half of Tuesday with some heavy rain. Expect a half inch to an inch of rain through lunchtime, with a few lingering showers tomorrow afternoon. Once the front passes, temperatures will fall and it will turn windy too. By Wednesday morning, lows will be back to around the freezing mark! Wednesday looks pleasant with partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions.

The coldest day of the week is Thursday with highs in the 30s. Keep in mind that is the average high temperature this time of year. Mild air rushes back by Friday and Saturday ahead of the next storm bringing rain. This rain is likely to be here by Sunday. Overall, nothing major in the forecast as our January thaw continues this week! Enjoy!