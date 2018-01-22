Citizens advocacy group holds town hall with Harrisburg City officials

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Capital Region Concerned Citizens hosted a Town Hall at the Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center on Monday night. Brandon Flood

was the moderator. He says this atmosphere allowed residents to ask direct questions to elected officials including the mayor and

members of City Council. “We were looking for the right situation and we found it,” said Flood, “We wanted the mayor and council

members to be in a setting where they could engage their constituents.”

Councilman Cornelius Johnson was asked about plans to fight blight in the city. I drive around and see properties that were abandoned when

I was a child,” said Johnson, “We want to work on an aggressive plan that will include an opportunity for residents to purchase the homes, fix them

up and become homeowners in the city.”

Flood says his organization will continue to hold town halls with other entities, so people who normally may not have access to those leaders, will have

an opportunity to ask questions and express concerns.