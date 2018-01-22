Child luring attempt reported in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a report that two men told an 8-year-old girl to get in their van as she walked home from school.

The girl told her parents that the van was stopped near the intersection of South Queen Street and Howard Avenue when the front seat passenger spoke to her Thursday around 3:30 p.m.

She ran home and reported the incident to her mother, police said in a news release Monday.

The van was described as black with rust on both sides, a ladder on the roof, and two doors on the back with windows. The year, make and model is unknown.

The driver was said to be a light-skinned male with a light brown beard. The front seat passenger was described as a light-skinned male with a deep voice. He was last seen wearing a black beanie cap.

Anyone with information should call Det. Hockley at 717-735-3317, email hockleyr@lancasterpolice.com, call Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913, or anonymously text LANCS and a message to 847411.