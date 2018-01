EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint.

The man displayed a handgun and demanded cash from the clerk and a customer at the Turkey Hill on Hahnstown Road, Ephrata police said.

The robbery occurred Saturday at 12:34 a.m.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect and asked anyone with information to call Detective Sheppard at 717-738-9200, ext. 243.