Another PA seat in jeopardy? Congressman accused of sexual harassment

U.S. Rep. Pat Meehan represents the 7th Congressional District, called one of the most gerrymandered in America. Critics call it “Goofy kicking Donald” because of its cartoon-like outline that resembles Disney characters.

Some wonder if Meehan should get the boot after a New York Times report Saturday that Meehan used taxpayer dollars to pay off a young female staffer who says Meehan sexually harassed her.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said Meehan should repay taxpayers and he’s removing Meehan from the House Ethics Committee.

“This is unacceptable,” said state Rep. Jim Christiana (R-Beaver), who is running for U.S. Senate. “Yes, there’s due process, but there’s not due process for using taxpayer money for this type of behavior and then trying to cover it up.”

Meehan denies any wrongdoing, but Christiana called on Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation to police itself if the allegations are true.

“Once this is uncovered, that’s when colleagues need to hold colleagues accountable and say it’s time to move on and allow someone else to take over the seat,” Christiana said.

On the same day news of Meehan’s settlement broke, women were marching across the country for empowerment. The #MeToo movement has spawned outrage and a sense that women are about to break through at the ballot box in big numbers.

But in the Midstate, they seem more anxious to march than to run. There are three open congressional seats in the Midstate (15th, 11th, 9th) with more than a dozen candidates competing, but only one of them is a woman.

“I think women need to put themselves out there a little bit more,” state Rep. Dawn Keefer (R-York) said.

Prior to competing and winning elective office, Keefer raised money for other people’s campaigns and ran other people’s campaigns. She says running for office is a tough sell for many women.

“We still have that pull on us with children and work and trying to juggle both and feel that we’re doing both competently,” Keefer said.

But Keefer knows there are lots of qualified, talented and capable women out there. She encourages them and has her pep talk prepared.

“You gotta make that commitment and say,’I’m gonna do this. I’m not gonna feel guilty about it. I put the mechanisms in place and my family is cared for and I’m gonna do both because I believe I can do both well.’ And then run to win,” Keefer said.