AG: Pa. funeral home director stole $285K from clients

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A western Pennsylvania funeral home director is accused of stealing nearly $285,000 from customers who prepaid for their own funerals.

Stephen E. Kezmarsky III, 50, of Uniontown, was arrested Monday on 84 felony counts of theft, forgery, and insurance fraud, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.

Kezmarsky is accused of using advance payments from 51 clients for business expenses and personal use between October 2010 and March 2017. State prosecutors said he spent some of the funds at restaurants and gas stations, on airline flights, and at liquor stores.

Shapiro said Kezmarsky “betrayed dozens of seniors who placed their trust in him.”

“Many of the victims in this case live on fixed incomes and set aside this money so their funerals wouldn’t be a burden on their loved ones,” he said.

Shapiro said Kezmarsky also filled out applications for funeral insurance policies for clients but never sent the money or applications to an insurance company for processing.

Kezmarsky and the funeral home filed for bankruptcy last year. His funeral home was later sold.