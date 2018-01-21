UPDATE: Camp Hill Borough responds to manager’s DUI arrest

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Camp Hill Borough is responding after borough manager Patrick Dennis was charged with DUI.

In a statement, Camp Hill Borough says:

“Camp Hill Borough Council is aware of the charges brought against Mr. Dennis. Council has had a good working relationship with Mr. Dennis and we expect that to continue. However, as Council has yet to meet and as this is a personnel matter, we can offer no further comment at this time.”

Dennis was charged with two counts of a first-offense DUI, one for a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.10 percent but less than 0.16 percent, according to court records.

He additionally was cited for summary charges of driving an unregistered vehicle and speeding.

State police said Dennis was arrested after a traffic stop on Interstate 83, near the Strinestown exit in York County, during the early morning of Dec. 30.

The arrest came 11 days after Camp Hill’s former police chief, Doug Hockenberry, resigned following DUI charges against him.

Dennis hasn’t responded to a request for comment.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.