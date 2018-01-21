Sewer line collapses on Harrisburg street; Road closure in place

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews are working to repair a collapsed sewer line along Derry Street in Harrisburg.

It’s happening between 16th and 17th streets.

According to Andrew Bliss, spokesperson for Capital Region Water, a customer reported a sewer backup this afternoon. When crews investigated, they found that it was caused by a blockage/break in the sewer main.

Crews are now repairing the sewer main to remove the blockage which they expect to complete today. It will take a few more days for complete repairs to be complete.

Derry Street will remain closed until repairs are complete.